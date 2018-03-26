Malaysian man arrested in Australia with over 900 child porn images, videos

SINGAPORE: A Malaysian man has been arrested and charged by Australian authorities for reportedly entering the country with more than 900 child porn images and videos.

The Australian Border Force (ABF) said in a media release on Sunday (Mar 25) that the 27-year-old arrived in Melbourne on a flight from Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

The images and videos were allegedly found on the man's laptop and mobile phone by ABF officers, the law enforcement agency said.

The man was brought to Melbourne Magistrate's Court on Friday, and will be remanded until Jun 29, 2018, ABF said.

The maximum penalty for an individual importing or exporting child exploitation material is A$180,000 (S$182,352), 10 years imprisonment, or both.