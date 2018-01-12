Malaysian man dies while rescuing 3-year-old son from burning home

KUALA LUMPUR: A man in the Malaysian state of Terengganu gave up his life to rescue his three-year-old son from a fire which broke out at their semi-detached house on Thursday (Jan 11).

Ahmad Fakhrurazi Shafie, 45, was found lying unconscious outside the house while his son Muhammad Aqil Harith Ahmad Fakhrurazi – the youngest of four children – was sitting on his chest.

Ahmad Fakhrurazi is believed to have died of smoke inhalation.

His mother, Tengku Maznah Tengku Sulong, 73, who lives nearby, said she was unaware of the fire which was said to have occurred at about 8.30am.

“My son’s eldest nephew told me that Ahmad Fakhrurazi had fainted during the fire but when I arrived at the scene of the incident, he had already breathed his last,” she said.

"Earlier, he was seen clutching his youngest son to his chest while running out to safety before he fell on the ground and became unconscious and subsequently died."

Ahmad Fakhrurazi, who was UMNO branch deputy chief for Kuala Ibai, was with the boy at the time of the fire. His wife, who is four months' pregnant was on her way to work while the couple’s three other children were at school.

The victim's eldest nephew, Ahmad Syahir Azizi Ahmad Zulfa, 18, said he was on his way to his workplace nearby when he spotted the fire. He said he thought someone was burning rubbish.

“I heard the sound of a window shattering and saw smoke when I got into the house where I work. I immediately rushed to the scene and saw my uncle, who looked pale, lying unconscious with his son on top of him,” he said.

“I tried to revive him but to no avail. I was told later that he had died as soon as the medical team arrived.”

Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department director Azlimin Mat Noor said 18 firefighters were deployed to the scene.

“We took 10 minutes to bring the fire under control and prevented it from spreading to nearby houses … We estimate the fire damaged 50 per cent of the house,” he said, adding the fire only destroyed the ground floor of the unit.



