Malaysian man electrocuted while charging mobile phone

MALACCA: A 35-year-old man in the Malaysian state of Malacca died on Tuesday (Jan 23) after he was electrocuted while charging his mobile phone.

According to police, Rosli Othman is believed to have been electrocuted while fixing his phone charger onto an extension cord at his friend's house in the town of Jasin.

"The deceased, who was a labourer, was found by his friend at around 11.30pm in an unconscious state alongside his mobile phone, charger and an extension cord," a Jasin police official told Bernama.

Police investigations revealed that the victim did not suffer any other injuries. The official added that the case has been classified as unnatural death.

The deceased's body has been sent to a hospital in Jasin for a post mortem.