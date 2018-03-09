Malaysian man jailed 10 years for attempted murder of 4-month-old son

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian man was on Friday (Mar 9) sentenced to 10 years' jail for the attempted murder of his four-month-old son.

Mohd Amri Ismail, 29, had slammed the baby to the floor because he could not put up with his cries. The boy suffered bleeding in his skull as a result and fell into a coma.



The incident happened in November 2017, in a rented room in Kuala Lumpur.

According to the facts of the case, the baby was taken to hospital by his adoptive mother who said that the child had fallen. But a CT scan showed that he suffered from intracranial bleeding and a doctor lodged a police report.

Investigations found that the baby was given up for adoption, but his biological father, Mohd Amri, was helping to look after him at the time of the incident.

Before passing the sentence on Friday, the judge asked: "Do you realise that your action will cause your son to die?"

Advertisement

Advertisement

In response, Mohd Amri, who was unrepresented, casually said: "I'm aware."

Earlier, he had appealed for a lighter sentence, saying he regretted his actions. However, prosecutors asked the court to impose a deterrent sentence, arguing that the offence was serious and it involved the father's biological child.



"The baby was already unconscious when he was taken to hospital, and if he had not been rushed to the hospital immediately he could have died," said the prosecutor as quoted by the New Straits Times.

"As a father, it is the accused's responsibility to care for the child. A stiff sentence should be imposed as such cases have been increasing."