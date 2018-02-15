Malaysian man pleads guilty to injuring wife with stingray tail

KUANTAN: A Malaysian man admitted on Thursday (Feb 15) to hitting and injuring his wife with a stingray tail at Taman Dato Rashid in Kuantan, Pahang.

Ruslan Ahmad, 32, pled guilty after the charge was read to him at a court in Kuantan.

According to the charge sheets, Ruslan was found to have intentionally hit his wife using a stingray tail, causing her to suffer an injury to her abdomen.

Public prosecutor Hayati Abdullah said the accused could be jailed for up to 10 years if convicted. He could also be caned, she added.

The court has not granted Ruslan bail as the case is a serious one. The case resumes in court on Mar 15.