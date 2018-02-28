Malaysian man rushed to hospital after ring gets stuck to his penis: Report

KUCHING: A 45-year-old man in Sarawak was taken to hospital on Tuesday morning (Feb 27) after he could not remove a ring he wore around his penis.

A pair of scissors was also stuck to his penis when the man tried to cut the ring open, the New Straits Times reported.



Deputy director of Sarawak's Fire and Rescue Services Department Tiong Ling Hii said the victim turned up at the Batu Lintang fire station for assistance, but the firemen there were not able to help him.



The man was then brought to the Sarawak General Hospital, where a 25-minute procedure successfully removed the items from his penis.

"Special equipment such as a saw, among others, were used to remove the items," said Tiong.



The man, who was not hurt during the procedure, is in stable condition and is under observation, he added.



