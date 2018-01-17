Malaysian man slaps woman for not wearing headscarf: Reports

Footage of a Malaysian man slapping a woman for not wearing a headscarf has sparked outrage, with many netizens expressing concern that the incident would tarnish the image of the country and Islam.

The incident is said to have taken place in Penang. In a six-minute video that was posted online on Jan 5, a man is seen talking loudly to a few women sitting at a bus stop, asking if they are Muslim.

He then singles out one woman who said she is Muslim, and went on to question why she was not wearing a headscarf.

After the woman replied that it was a personal decision, the man slapped her across the face.





The other women at the bus stop are seen jumping in to confront the man. However, he again tries to approach the woman he slapped, even as she tries to back away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The video, which has been shared widely on social media, sparked outrage and criticism across Malaysia.

Malaysian celebrity Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor, better known as Neelofa, took to Instagram to question how Malaysia and Islam would be portrayed in light of the incident.

"We want people to know that Islam is a religion that is beautiful, that is tolerating and respectful and when things like this happen, perceptions are changed and Islam gets a bad rep," Neelofa said.

"No religion in the world teaches their followers to use violence, definitely not in Islam," she added.