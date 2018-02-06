Malaysian man who allegedly raped niece faces another 253 charges of raping victim's sister

KUALA LUMPUR: A man charged last week with raping his niece more than 300 times since she was five years old was brought again to court on Monday (Feb 5) and charged with raping the victim's sister.

The unemployed 46-year-old man, who is married but has no children, is accused of raping the victim's 17-year-old sister 253 times since she was six years ago, the Star reported.

The accused, called "Paksu" by the victims, allegedly committed the rapes at his flat in Ampang, between January 2006 and December 2013.

The man was also charged with attempting to rape another sister, who is 10 years old, at his flat sometime last year.

The man, who was clad in a dark blue T-shirt, pleaded not guilty to all the charges read out before the judge.

He was remanded and the next court hearing set for Mar 13.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If found guilty, he faces up to 30 years in jail with whipping on each charge.