Malaysian move to redraw electoral boundaries sparks anger

KUALA LUMPUR: Hundreds of Malaysians protested on Wednesday (Mar 28) at the government's move to redraw electoral boundaries as polls loom, with the opposition slamming the move as a "scandalous" attempt to steal the election.

The polls are expected within weeks and Prime Minister Najib Razak is battling to keep his long-ruling coalition in power despite allegations that billions of dollars were looted from a sovereign wealth fund founded by him.

The electoral constituency bill was passed in Parliament on Wednesday, with 129 MPs voting for and 80 against it. The plan to redraw boundaries was drawn up by the Election Commission and the government said it is free from political interference.

.@bersih2 tells the crowd this redelineation report will allow for the coming general election to be "stolen". #GE14 pic.twitter.com/MllQc4oFVT — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) March 28, 2018

Electoral authorities say redrawing boundaries is a regular exercise that must be undertaken to reflect demographic changes.

However the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, which has been in power since independence in 1957, has long been accused of rigging the electoral map to help it in polls, and the plan sparked accusations of gerrymandering.

Scenes from around @bersih2's meeting point before they walk toward Parliament - if they're allowed. pic.twitter.com/aXyBAxAUGE — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) March 28, 2018

About 200 protesters marched on Parliament, waving signs that read "stealing an election is not winning an election" and "we will not be silenced".

"It is scandalous. It amounts to vote rigging because the new electoral boundaries will result in the election favouring Barisan Nasional," Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, deputy leader of the opposition coalition Pact of Hope, told AFP.

"We believe an election victory may be stolen from us."

The opposition alleges that the plan to redraw boundaries will see voters who traditionally favour them lumped together in larger constituencies, creating smaller constituencies packed with pro-BN voters - particularly the country's Muslim Malay majority.

But Abdul Rahman Dahlan, minister in charge of economic planning, denied the claims.

"Each time the redrawing of constituencies is done, the opposition cries foul," he told AFP.

The police line blocking @bersih2's route to Parliament. pic.twitter.com/JKzVJ2nESK — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) March 28, 2018

Despite the scandal surrounding state fund 1MDB, Najib is tipped to win another parliamentary term due to alleged vote-rigging and his coalition's strong grip on the electoral machinery.

He is however facing a strong challenge from the opposition's candidate, veteran ex-leader Mahathir Mohamad, 92, who is still popular with rural voters.

"These coming elections will most certainly not be 'clean'," - Dr Mahathir Mohamad at @bersih2 protest. #GE14 pic.twitter.com/zoWe2iWrzT — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) March 28, 2018



