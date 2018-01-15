Malaysian navy ship deployed to rescue tourists stranded in Tioman

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Navy was deployed on Monday (Jan 15) to rescue 93 tourists stranded on Tioman island in Pahang.

The tourists comprised 39 locals and 54 foreigners from 18 countries including Australia, Belgium and Switzerland.

Navy chief Admiral Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin said the tourists had been stranded since Thursday after ferry services to the island resort were halted due to bad weather.

After receiving a report from the National Disaster Management Agency, the navy deployed the vessel KD Terengganu from Region 1 Base, Tanjung Gelang, Kuantan to ferry the tourists.

Ahmad Kamarulzaman said KD Terengganu set sail at 4pm on Monday, with medical personnel and food supplies on board.

"KD Terengganu is expected to arrive at Pulau Tioman at 1am and will anchor at Teluk Tekek. Tomorrow, the tourists will be taken to RMN Base, Tanjung Gelang, Kuantan, and expected to arrive at 3pm," he told Bernama.

Advertisement