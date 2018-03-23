Malaysian opposition to field former Bersih chair Maria Chin Abdullah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian opposition's People's Justice Party (PKR) has agreed to field former chair of electoral reform group Bersih 2.0, Maria Chin Abdullah, in one of its seats in coming polls.



Earlier this month, Ms Maria left Bersih - known best for its mass street rallies - to offer herself as "an independent candidate for the opposition" in a bid to bring the civil society agenda straight to parliament.



"I think at that press conference I said it will be under the (opposition coalition) and I've chosen PKR's logo as a logo that I feel that I can support, as I support their constitution and their demands and the work of PKR," she said at a news conference with PKR leaders on Friday (Mar 23).



Maria Chin says she has not joined the party for now. She had said she wanted to contest as an independent under the opposition banner. PKR tries to explain what's going on: pic.twitter.com/6oFScbD63S — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) March 23, 2018

​​​​​​​While she agreed with the opposition's principles and wanted to contest under its banner, Ms Maria had previously said she did not want to join any party to maintain independence to champion her own causes.



However, PKR's secretary-general, Saifuddin Nasution had told news portal Malaysiakini it could not offer Ms Maria a seat if she did not formally join them.



It is unclear if an agreement was reached. At Friday's news conference, Ms Maria said she had "not yet" joined PKR.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"I feel what is most important now is facing the general election," she said.



"The other question can be resolved later."



The opposition coalition's secretary-general Saifuddin Abdullah added, "to win an election as an independent is next to impossible".



"It's just a logo that we chose to work together under, it's as easy as that," he said.



Malaysia's general elections have to be held by August.