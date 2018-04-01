Malaysian PM Najib announces RM25 million scheme to help young Chinese entrepreneurs

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak on Sunday (Apr 1) announced a new RM25 million (S$8.5 million) fund to help young Chinese entrepreneurs, as he took a swipe at the opposition's plans to "sour" the country's relationship with China.

The E-commerce Micro Credit scheme should be accessible to any Malaysian Chinese between the ages of 18 and 45 who wants to participate in the digital transformation journey, he said during the launch of the scheme on Sunday.



“Let me urge Chinese youths and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to take this golden opportunity to make your own digital transformation a success, and to play the fullest part in making our Transformasi Nasional 2050 a reality,” he said, referring to the government's goal of making Malaysia a top 20 country in the world by 2050.

The prime minister said that the scheme would be able to achieve "fast results" in at least three key areas, including nurturing “techno-preneurship” among young people and improving their income and quality of life.

It will also help to transform traditional SMEs so that they remain competitive and relevant, helping Malaysia’s rural products go global, he added.

“We don’t want our young entrepreneurs to go to 'ah longs' for financing. I think RM25 million is a good start. I hope to increase the size of this fund in the future,” the Malay Mail Online quoted Mr Najib as saying.



At the event on Sunday, Mr Najib also warned that ties between Malaysia and China would be damaged if opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan emerges victorious in the upcoming general election.

"The other side has come up with a statement that they will cancel the contracts that we have signed with the Chinese government if they come into power," The Sun quoted Mr Najib as saying.

"Imagine if you sour your relationship with China? China will not buy our products, China will not buy our SME products and China will not buy our palm oil. Imagine what would happen to our economy."

Mr Najib called this a "totally irresponsible thing to do", according to local media reports.

"They do not think of the interest and the welfare of the rakyat. They are only playing politics to fulfil their whims and fancies and their personal agenda," he reportedly said at the event.