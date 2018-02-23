Malaysian police freeze overseas holiday leave from March to May in preparation for elections: Report

SINGAPORE: The Malaysian police have imposed a leave freeze on overseas vacations from March through May for all personnel, in preparation for the country's upcoming general elections, local media reported on Friday (Sep 23).

"This order is for all PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) personnel, including the top leadership of Bukit Aman. It is part of our preparations for the coming elections," Bukit Aman Management Department director Abdul Ghafar Rajab was cited as saying in The Star.

The freezing of all leave, including domestic travel, will be imposed once the election date has been announced, Abdul Ghafar added. "Once the date is announced, we will do the necessary."

He also said the department was prepared to offer manpower support for the polls. "We are ready to provide the necessary assistance whenever and wherever," he said.

The Star also cited Azizan Abu Bakar, deputy director of the Internal Security and Public Order Department, as saying that the police had 130,000 personnel ready to be deployed.

"We held a series of exercises to ensure all personnel are prepared for any eventuality. The last batch of exercises will be conducted early next month," said Azizan.

