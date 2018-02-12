Malaysian police hunting for 2 gunmen who robbed Selangor supermarket

SUNGAI BULOH, Selangor: Malaysian police are looking for two masked gunmen who robbed a supermarket in the Malaysian state of Selangor on Sunday (Feb 11).

According to police, the two men opened fire at the Java Grocer Supermarket in Sungai Buloh and escaped with two cash register drawers which contained more than RM4,000 (US$1,015).



The store is located in the exclusive residential area of Valencia, the Malay Mail reported.

The incident alarmed shoppers and supermarket staff but no one was injured.

"The suspects, who were riding a Yamaha LC motorcycle, fired shots inside the supermarket as well as towards a surveillance camera outside the store," said Sungai Buloh police chief S Somu.

Early investigations revealed that the robbers also snatched a handbag belonging to a customer who was paying at the cashier, he added.

He noted that besides the one customer, three supermarket staff and an unarmed security guard were also at the scene when the incident happened.

The licence plate number on the motorcycle the robbers escaped on was false, Mr Somu added.



According to police forensics, two shell casings and two bullets were recovered from the crime scene.

