Malaysian police investigating Facebook users' threats over stray dogs operations

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police say they are investigating Facebook users who have allegedly threatened public officials rounding up stray dogs in anti-rabies operations in Sarawak.

The "mass stray removal" operation was announced after 28 areas in the state were declared rabies outbreak zones, with five deaths recorded since July last year. Stray and free-roaming dogs caught will be put down within 48 hours if unclaimed, inciting anger from animal lovers.

Sarawak police believe some of them have gone too far after investigating a police report lodged by the Sarawak Veterinary Services Department over comments on a Facebook page championing stray dogs.

"A Facebook account holder suggested to kill personnel involved in the operation to catch stray dogs while another suggested to set up a roadblock to release captured strays and to use extreme measures to prevent the operation," said the state's Criminal Investigation Department Director, Senior Assistant Commissioner Dev Kumar.

"Despite the good intentions of the Facebook page to save the strays, it appears to be inciting violence among some fans of the page," he added.



A post on the Facebook page, S.O.S Save our Strays - Kuching, said that "we do not have much control over what everyone says".

"We would like to remind everyone that we still need to remain civil," it added. "Yes, we are frustrated and heartbroken with the mass capture happening now, and we are helping to get healthy, vaccinated dogs off the streets. But please do not obstruct the Government from carrying out their official duties."

Part of the campaign involved the state setting up roadblocks along certain routes to stop the movement of dogs and cats out of a buffer zone, The Star reported.

Sarawak's Deputy Chief Minister Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the state will continue its vaccination campaign. He said more than 42,000 animals have been vaccinated since the outbreak began last year.

