Malaysian police nab store employee who staged robbery

IPOH: A 24-hour convenience store employee who staged a robbery was arrested on Sunday (Jan 21), along with his two accomplices.



According to Ipoh's district police chief, the 23-year-old man made a police report claiming that he was robbed of more than RM3,000 (US$761) belonging to his employer as he was walking to a bank to deposit the money.

The employee said he was robbed by two men on a motorcycle and that he had tried to put up a fight. In his report, he added that the robbers fled with his sling bag containing the money, as well as his identity card, driving licence, a mobile phone and RM200.

“Following investigation, it was found that the man had planned the robbery by asking his two friends, aged 24 and 22, to snatch the sling bag," the district police chief said in a statement on Monday.

