Malaysian police seize US$124,000 worth of cannabis

ALOR SETAR: Authorities in the Malaysian state of Kedah seized 165.5kg of cannabis worth RM496,500 (US$124,358) during a raid earlier this week, police said on Thursday (Jan 11).

Two men were arrested in the drug bust at a hypermarket carpark at around 3.15pm on Monday in Seberang Jaya, Penang.

Officers from Kedah's Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department initially did a body search on the two suspects, aged 27 and 41, but did not discover any prohibited items.



Police then searched their pair's cars - a Naza Citra and Perodua Alza - after they were taken to the Seberang Perai Tengah district police headquarters, Kedah police chief Asri Yusoff told the media on Thursday.

During the inspection, Asri said, police found two white sacks containing 60 slabs of drugs believed to be cannabis weighing 61.9kg in the Naza Citra car and three sacks with 100 slabs of the drug weighing 103.6kg in the Perodua Alza vehicle.

The suspects, a market meat seller at a market and a food stall operator, also tested positive for drugs, he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two men are being remanded for a week from Wednesday to facilitate the investigation under Section 39B of Malaysia's Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.