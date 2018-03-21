Malaysian police uncover drug lab in Penang apartment, seize US$760,000 worth of drugs

GEORGE TOWN: Malaysian police have uncovered a drug-processing lab in a Penang apartment and arrested four people.

Drugs and prohibited chemicals worth RM3 million (US$760,000) were also seized, said the police on Wednesday (Mar 21).



Acting on intelligence, authorities raided the apartment in Greenlane at 7.30pm on Monday. They caught three men who were producing and apportioning drugs, said Penang police chief A Thaiveegan at a news conference.



He added that another man, believed to be the mastermind, was arrested when he arrived at the apartment to collect the processed drugs.



“The raiding team found a lab to process syabu and ecstasy pills and various types of drugs and chemicals used to produce the drugs. The seized drugs included 590 ecstasy pills, 144g of heroin, three glass jars containing 128g of syabu and 52.65 litres of liquid methamphetamine.



“The drugs seized are worth RM1.63 million while the liquid methamphetamine is worth RM1.4 million," he said.



The police also seized various drug-processing equipment including stoves, pots, food dyes and cylinders, Mr Thaiveegan added that the syndicate was believed to have been operating at the apartment over the past six months.



The police said the four men, aged between 25 and 55, obtained the ingredients to process the drugs in the local market and sold the drugs in Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Perak.



"The men, who had past criminal records, were jobless and had the expertise in producing the drugs,” Mr Thaiveegan said.



The apartment was believed to be owned by one of them, said the police chief, adding that authorities were trying to trace the other members of the syndicate.



All the suspects are being held for seven days to assist in the investigation.