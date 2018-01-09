Malaysian politicians gear up for online battle ahead of GE14

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's largest ruling party Barisan Nasional (BN) is determined to stop slander on social media ahead of the 14th General Election.

"We have to stop slander on social media so Barisan Nasional can win GE14!" This was the battle cry delivered by Ahmad Maslan, the head of the IT bureau of BN, at the launch of a campaign in December to do just that.

Fighting slander has been a recurring theme for UMNO and BN as Prime Minister Najib Razak's coalition counts down to elections that must be held by August this year.

BN has seen dwindling support from urban voters since 2008, when it first lost the two-thirds majority it had clung on to for decades.

Mr Najib said the cybersphere could determine its fate when it goes up against the opposition, this time led by veteran politician Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

At the "fight slander on social media" campaign launch, brochures were distributed calling on the public to be critical about what they come across online. Guidelines were given too on how to lodge police reports when necessary.

BN's official election portal - TheRakyat (The People) - was unveiled a month later, tasked with publishing authoritative news and information to counter alleged lies spun by the opposition.

"Even though the term fake news wasn't popular then, the reality is fake news (such as claims of blackouts during vote counting and 40,000 Bangladeshi 'phantom voters') was a weapon used by the opposition in the last elections that had an impact on Barisan Nasional," Mr Najib said at the event.

"Social media has become the main platform for the people to receive information and make a decision when the time comes."

A CYNICAL PUBLIC?

Studies show cyberspace is indeed a major source of information for Malaysian voters.

The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism's Digital News Report 2017 found that 86 per cent of Malaysians they polled get their news online, in a country where internet penetration is at 70 per cent and mainstream media is linked to the government.

Knowing this, the Malaysian opposition has continued to work on social media - even its 92-year-old leader Dr Mahathir. From DIY campaigning kits to GIFs featuring the nonagenarian, Pakatan Harapan is banking on its supporters to disseminate their materials.

However, the Head of the School of Media, Languages and Cultures at Nottingham University, Associate Professor Joanne Lim, said content formally endorsed by political parties wiould undoubtedly be met with cynicism.

"If it comes directly from the opposition, if it comes directly from BN, it's always seen as propaganda, you can't run away from that fact," she told Channel NewsAsia.

"If you debunk fake news, it's going to be biased, people are going to see through that."

The impression among many online users in Malaysia, some gauged from news reports, is that cybertroopers are mostly anonymous, sometimes paid, employees of political parties who are tasked with countering negative perceptions online and creating content too.

BN's Youth Chief Khairy Jamaluddin had told CNA in an interview that this was not quite the case for his party.

"There's no secret room somewhere where you open it and a thousand people somewhere at laptops or desktops working away, manufacturing comments and things like that," he said.



"But definitely we have officers in the party as well as in the government departments who put out the right facts and try to address misplaced criticism."

Barisan Nasional has held social media conventions too, including one last November where Mr Najib told 4,000 attendees to prepare for "battle".

Ultimately, Associate Professor Lim said content is more powerful when it comes from the people - or, sometimes, when it appears to be.

"There is a term, 'cybertroopers', where people present themselves as ordinary citizens going into cyberspace and putting information out there as perhaps, members of the public, which seems more believable," she said.

MESSAGE OVER MEDIUM

Associate Professor Lim said whatever the method, politicians should not underestimate voters' intelligence.

She expects these polls will revolve around Malaysians determining for themselves what is authentic and what is not, in more ways than one.

Liyana Yusof of Watan, a youth voter registration NGO, believes politicians should not be fixated so much on the medium but on how they are engaging voters.

"When you say something like using social media (to win elections) it sounds as if you're saying I'm going to use a telephone and I'm going to win this election," she said. "You don't know who is on the other end."

If the target is youth - who make up some 45 per cent of the population but more than three million have yet to register to vote - politicians have their work cut out for them.

A Facebook post by Watan, a youth voter registration NGO in Malaysia.

The majority of the 604 young Malaysians polled by Watan and Merdeka Centre last year found politicians to be untrustworthy and the main cause of Malaysia’s problems. Some 71 per cent believed they had no influence over what the government does while 65 per cent believe politicians are Malaysia's main problem.

"When was the last time you involved them in your decision-making? When was the last time you listened to what their concerns were and made them feel like they could do something about it?," asks Liyana.



"The last thing youths need is to be talked at and talked to ... and I think young people notice that on the spot when someone's talking to them with all the intention of something in it only for them."