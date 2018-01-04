Malaysian student in Spider-Man costume falls to death

TAIPEI: A Malaysian student at Changhua County's Da-Yeh University was found dead on Wednesday night (Jan 3) outside the men's dormitory dressed in a Spider-Man costume, the Central News Agency reported.

He is believed to have fallen from the fifth floor of the building, the agency said.

According to police, a student passing by the dorm building found the Malaysian student, whose surname is Lee, lying unconscious on the cement floor and notified the university and police.

The man had already died when officers reached the scene, police said.

The police suspected that Mr Lee was on the balcony taking selfies when he fell to his death given that they found his cellphone on the fifth floor balcony and one of the classmates whom the police questioned indicated that the man had earlier said he was going to take photos.

According to Chan Ting-yu, head of the investigation unit at Changhua County Police Department's Yuanlin Precinct, the police are currently unable to definitively determine the cause of death because there were no witnesses to the incident.

Da-Yeh University has contacted the dead man's family in Malaysia and will arrange for them to travel to Taiwan.