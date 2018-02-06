Maldives' ex-president Nasheed urges India to intervene to resolve crisis

Maldives' former president Mohamed Nasheed speaks during a news conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

NEW DELHI: Maldives ex-president Mohamed Nasheed on Tuesday called for India to send an envoy backed by its military to free Supreme Court judges and other detainees held by the government following the imposition of a state of emergency in the Indian Ocean archipelago.

Nasheed, who is currently in Sri Lanka, also urged the United States to block financial transactions of the government led by President Abdulla Yameen.

"On behalf of Maldivian people we humbly request: India to send envoy, backed by its military, to release judges & pol. detainees... We request a physical presence," Nasheed, who is currently in Colombo, said in a Twitter post.

(Reporting by Paritosh Bansal and Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Source: Reuters

