Man arrested at Sarawak airport over lighter resembling hand grenade

MIRI: Malaysian police have arrested a 23-year-old man at Miri airport in the state of Sarawak for possessing a cigarette lighter that resembled a hand grenade.

The man was at the airport on Tuesday (Jan 2) to board a flight to Johor Baru, He had the lighter in a pouch and airport police ordered him to open it after suspecting it contained something strange, said Miri police chief Lim Meng Seah.

He added that the man, who said he bought the lighter in Johor, had no previous convictions.

