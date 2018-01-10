Man arrested while trying to dump body of girlfriend's 13-year-old daughter in Sarawak

MIRI: A furniture shop worker was arrested on Tuesday (Jan 10) while he was allegedly trying to the dump the body of his girlfriend's 13-year-old daughter.

A police patrol team spotted the man at around 5.55pm standing behind his car in an alley near a forested area in Kuala Baram, with the boot of his Proton Iswara left open.

When he saw the police patrol car, the man immediately shut the boot of the vehicle, jumped into the car and sped off.

Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department chief Dev Kumar said a 5km chase ensued before the 33-year-old suspect was cornered at a junction in Miri Port.





The patrol team then instructed the man to alight from the vehicle and open the car boot, where they found the body of teenage girl, he added. The two police officers then arrested the suspect.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim, a student from Merbau Secondary School, was strangled during an argument with the suspect.

Dev Kumar added that the man had been living with his girlfriend and her two daughters at a house in Permyjaya.

