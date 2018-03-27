Man burnt to death after car explodes along Malaysia highway

JITRA, Kedah: A man was burnt to death when the car he was driving exploded and burst into flames, before it skidded and rammed into a road divider near Bukit Kayu Hitam in Kedah on Monday morning (Mar 26), local wire agency Bernama reported.

The unidentified victim, who suffered 100 per cent burns, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident along the North-South Expressway.

Based on the car’s registration number, the owner was identified as 71-year-old Tan Kia Sock.



A team of firefighters from the Bukit Kayu Hitam Fire and Rescue Station who arrived at the scene about 15 minutes later put out the blaze.





But by then, the Nissan Sentra was already 90 per cent burnt, said Kubang Pasu police chief Mohd Ismail Ibrahim.

The victim was burnt beyond recognition, he added.

