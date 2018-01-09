Man dies from cobra bite while fishing near Kota Tinggi plantation

KOTA TINGGI: A 45-year-old man died after he was bitten by a king cobra while fishing at a river in the Felda Linggiu oil palm plantation near Kota Tinggi on Monday (Jan 8).

Jayalani Abu Samah was found dead at about 9 pm by his younger brother and nephew who were looking for him.

His brother, Mohammad Zaidi, told Bernama that he initially thought Jayalani had an asthma attack but then noticed snakebite marks below his left ear.







Jayalani, a bachelor who worked as a factory van driver, enjoyed angling alone in the plantation when he was off-duty, Zaidi added.

“Usually, he returns at about 5pm or before it gets dark. Yesterday, he was not home at 8pm,” he said.



Jayalani's body was found near his motorcycle.

“He was most probably attacked ... as he was about to return home because he had packed all his belongings. My brother suffers from asthma but he usually takes his medication with him when he goes fishing,” he said.



Kota Tinggi District Police chief Ahsmon Bajah confirmed the incident and said the case has been classified as sudden death.