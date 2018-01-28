Man dies after getting sucked into MRI machine at Mumbai Hospital: Reports

MUMBAI: A man died on Saturday (Jan 27) after he got sucked into a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine at a hospital in Mumbai, according to several local reports.

Rajesh Maru, 32, was carrying an oxygen cylinder as he accompanied an elderly relative into the MRI room at BYL Nair Charitable Hospital, reported NDTV.

As soon as he entered the room, the MRI machine’s powerful magnetic pull sucked him in. Maru’s hand was wedged between the MRI machine and the cylinder, with the magnetic field making it impossible to pull away.



When the patient accompanying Maru cried for help, a few ward boys rushed in and managed to pull him out. A bleeding Maru was rushed to the emergency ward but he succumbed to his injuries within minutes, according to news18.com.



In the NDTV report, Maru's relative Harish Solanki said a ward boy standing outside the room told him it was okay to carry the oxygen cylinder inside.



"When we told him that metallic things aren't allowed inside an MRI room, he said it's fine, we do it every day. He also said that the machine was switched off. The doctor as well as the technician didn't say anything," Solanki reportedly said.



"As soon as Rajesh entered with the cylinder, it turned out that the machine was on. He was sucked in and his hand got stuck there. His body swelled up and he couldn't speak. It's because of their carelessness that Rajesh died," Solanki added.

THREE ARRESTED

Three hospital staff - a doctor, a ward attendant and a ward boy - were arrested by police on Sunday evening for negligence, according to the Hindustan Times.

Police said the incident is still under investigation and they are recording statements of the staff who were present in the MRI department.



The hospital authorities have also handed over the CCTV footage of the incident to the police, the report added.

