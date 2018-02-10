Man in China spends too long playing with phone on toilet, suffers rectal prolapse: Report

GUANGZHOU, Guangdong: A man in China suffered a rectal prolapse after playing on his mobile phone for half an hour while on the toilet, local media reported on Friday (Feb 9).

The man - who was not identified in local reports - was treated at Sixth Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University's emergency room in Zhongshan, Guangdong on Sunday, Kan Kan News reported.

He went to the hospital at around 1am, unable to walk on his own and having to be helped along by a friend, according to a report by sina.cn.

Doctors found a "tail" measuring about 16cm protruding out of the man's anus and diagnosed him with a rectal prolapse, according to the report. It added that the man had spent too long playing on his mobile phone while on the toilet.

A rectal prolapse is a condition where the rectum - the lower end of the colon - drops down and turns inside out, according to SingHealth's website. As the condition gets worse, the rectum may protrude through the anus.

According to the doctors, rectal prolapses are fairly common, particularly among children and old people, reported Kan Kan News.

Dr Su Dan, one of the doctors at the hospital, told Kan Kan News that most rectal prolapses are able to be retracted, however this was not the case for the man.

The doctor said that the man had suffered from rectal prolapses from the age of four but that they had previously been able to retract.

Doctors performed surgery to remove the protrusion, and the man was able to walk about two days later, said sina.cn.