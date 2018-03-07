Man injured by wild boar that wandered into mosque in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: A wild boar wandered into a mosque in Sungai Buloh on Tuesday (Mar 7) and charged at worshippers, goring and injuring a man.

The animal entered the Sungai Plong Mosque as worshippers gathered to perform prayers at about 8.30pm, imam Ungku Ahmad Hazwan Ungku Kamarudin said in a statement.

He said the injured man was gored in the neck.

Some of the worshippers managed to chase the boar out of the mosque but it charged at two stationary motorcycles and toppled them, he said.

Ahmad Hazwan said one of the worshippers who owned a shotgun shot the animal dead.



He also said that the mosque officials contacted the Sungai Plong Police Station for assistance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ahmad Hazwan said almost the whole of the interior of the mosque and the verandah had been soiled and the mosque officials contacted the Selangor Mufti Department for help in cleansing the house of worship.

“The department officers will make a visit tomorrow to decide on the cleansing. Prayers are now held in the unstained area of the mosque,” he said.

Sungai Buloh District Police chief Supt SSomu, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the incident but said no report was lodged.

“A police team went to the mosque to take charge during the incident. A Rohingya man was found to have been injured but he did not make a police report,” he said.