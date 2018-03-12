Man jumps to death from 13th floor to escape Malaysian police

KUALA LUMPUR: A Nigerian man in Malaysia died after jumping from the 13th floor of a condominium on Sunday (Mar 11), apparently to avoid being arrested.

Police were conducting a raid at an apartment in Desa Aman Puri, Kuala Lumpur, following a report from a 58-year-old woman who lost RM13,200 (S$4,443) in a parcel scam, said Gombak District police chief Ali Ahmad.

He said police detained a Nigerian man and a Filipino woman in the first raid at 12.30am before raiding another unit an hour later.



"Another Nigerian man evaded arrest and was believed to have jumped off the 13th floor of the condominium,” said the district police chief in a press conference.

Seven debit cards, eight mobile phones and five laptops were seized during the raid.



Mr Ali Ahmad added that authorities in Gombak district were investigating 84 cases of parcel scams with losses totalling RM531,660.



