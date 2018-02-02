Man seriously injured after being trampled by elephant on Malaysian highway

GERIK, Perak: A man was seriously injured after he was trampled by an elephant on Malaysia's Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway between Perak and Kelantan, at about 4.30pm on Thursday (Feb 1).

Gerik police chief Superintendent Ismail Che Isa said the victim, Mr M Paramanazan, 69, fractured his left arm and rib, injured his right arm and broke one of the bones in his neck after he was trampled by the animal near a memorial monument along the highway.

“Paramanazan and his son, in his 40s, were travelling to Gerik through the JRTB (Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway) route. When they reached the memorial, the victim, who wanted a close-up view of the elephant, got down from the lorry.

“However, he was suddenly chased and trampled by the elephant when he tried to approach the animal,” Supt Ismail said in a statement on Thursday.

The victim's son, who was driving the lorry, brought him to Gerik Hospital before he was transferred to Taiping Hospital for follow-up treatment.