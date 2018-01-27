Man struck by train in India while trying to take selfie

HYDERABAD: A man was hit by a train in Hyderabad, India, while standing next to a train track to take a selfie last Sunday (Jan 21).

In a video that has since gone viral online, a man is seen standing next to a train track at the Borabanda station, filming himself even as an incoming train blaring its horns approaches.

The man, identified as gym trainer T Siva, also ignored warnings from someone in the background. Despite multiple warnings, Mr Siva continued filming, saying "one minute", reported the BBC.

Moments later, the footage shows the train hitting Mr Siva and the phone falling to the ground.

Mr Siva suffered head injuries from the incident, the BBC cited the South Central Railways Police as saying.

He has appeared in court and has been fined 500 rupees (US$7.87).

Shortly after the incident, South Central Railways posted a warning on Twitter on Wednesday, stating that taking selfies at the edge of rail tracks was dangerous.

Taking Selfie on rail tracks, edge of the platform or in trains is dangerous and also punishable. You may not only lose your life but also cause agony to others. #noselfie on #railways #safetravel @RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyalOffc pic.twitter.com/8JUB9oLo8r — SouthCentralRailway (@SCRailwayIndia) January 24, 2018

This is not the first incident of this nature in India. Last year, three men were crushed to death by a speeding train in the Indian state of Karnataka while taking selfies.

The dangerous selfie craze in India reached a point where authorities in Mumbai declared 16 no-selfie zones in the city after several deaths of people while taking their own pictures were reported.