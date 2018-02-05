Man surrenders himself to Malaysia police with girlfriend's body in car

PETALING JAYA: Policemen at a Damansara police station had the surprise of their lives when a man drove up to the station with the body of his girlfriend, alleging that he had killed the woman at a Kota Damansara shopping mall car park earlier.

The 37-year-old suspect was calm when he admitted to having stabbed the 35-year-old victim before bringing the body in a Honda City car to the police station, police said.

The New Straits Times reported that the man is understood to have killed his girlfriend in a fit of jealousy at about 1.30pm on Monday (Feb 5), as he suspected that she was seeing another man. He then surrendered himself to the police at about 4pm the same day.

Petaling Jaya district police chief Mohd Zani Che Din said the couple worked at the same condominium in Kota Damansara and had known each other for about two years.

"The motive for the murder is still under investigation and we will reveal the identity of the victim once the family has been informed of the death,” he said.

The police chief also told reporters that the man was "well-dressed" and seemed "normal". He had apparently stabbed the victim in the car.

"A preliminary investigation showed that the victim was stabbed in the neck with a sharp object that was found in the car with blood stains on it,” he said.

He said the body of the woman would be sent for a post-mortem and the police will apply to remand the suspect on Tuesday.

