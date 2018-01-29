Man who claimed to be 'Singapore policeman' pleads guilty to possessing fake gun: Report

IPOH: A 47-year-old man who had claimed to be a Singapore policeman pleaded guilty on Monday (Jan 29) to illegally possessing a fake pistol and ammunition, Malaysia media reported.

Food stall assistant Lew Soon Aun pleaded guilty to the charge of possessing a gun or ammunition without a permit and also of possessing an imitation gun, the Malay Mail Online reported.

However, he pleaded not guilty to a third charge of failing to produce his identity card when ordered to do so by a police officer.

Lew was arrested by Malaysian police at a cafe in Jalan Bercham, Perak last Tuesday. Perak police chief Hasnan Hassan had said Malaysian police would contact the Singapore police to find out whether he was a member of their force.

In response to Channel NewsAsia's queries, the Singapore Police Force clarified that no member of their force was arrested over the incident.



According to the Star Online, Lew had said he was from Singapore and told the court he had shown the police officers his Singapore identity card.

Lew could be jailed for up to seven years, fined up to RM10,000 (US$2,500) or both, for possessing a gun or ammunition without a permit, the Malay Mail Online reported.

He could also be jailed for up to a year, fined up to RM5,000, or both for possessing an imitation gun.

If convicted of failing to produce his identity card when ordered to do so by a police officer he could be jailed for up to three years, fined up to RM20,000 or both, the Malay Mail Online added.

Bail was fixed at RM10,000 with one surety and Feb 19 was set for mention and document submissions, the report added.

