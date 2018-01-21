Man who slapped woman for not wearing headscarf 'mentally ill': Malaysian police

PENANG: The man who slapped a woman at a bus stop in Penang for not wearing a headscarf is believed to be mentally ill, said Malaysian police on Sunday (Jan 21).



The man, who is in his 30s, has had "mental problems" for 15 years, said Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief Nik Ros Azhan Hamid.



In a six-minute video that went viral on social media, the man was seen talking loudly to a woman and asking her why she was not wearing a headscarf.



After she replied that it was a personal decision, the man then slapped her across the face.



The victim, an Indonesian woman, lodged a police report on Sunday.

Nik Ros said the incident occurred on Jan 6 at around noon when the 24-year-old woman was waiting for the bus to Bukit Mertajam.

Police have identified the man involved in the incident, but when they went to his house, he was not at home.

“According to his uncle, the man has been of unsound mind following a road accident 15 years ago,” Nik Ros said, adding that the police would continue to track him down.

