May says committed to deepening relationship with China

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday in Beijing that she is committed to deepening Britain's relationship with China in light of Brexit and would explore all options for a future trade relationship.

May made the comments speaking alongside Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during a three-day state visit to China where she is accompanied by business people from sectors where Britain feels it can capitalize on China's growing middle class consumers.

The two countries have also agreed to lift a ban on British beef exports to China in six months, May said.

