Mosque thief steals handbag, jewellery worth RM20,000 from praying woman

KUALA LUMPUR: An elderly woman was robbed of RM20,000 (US$5,000) worth of belongings when her handbag was stolen while she was praying at a mosque in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, Malaysian media reported on Thursday (Jan 18).

The thief filched the 74-year-old's bag when she was performing morning prayers at the mosque at around 6.30am.

The imam of Masjid Kota, Muhamad Lokman Zakaria, told Harian Metro that the woman, being elderly and frail, was praying while seated in a chair. She had placed her handbag under her seat, thinking that it would be safe.

“She, however, realised that someone had pulled her bag away. She managed to grab hold of the thief’s hand before yelling for help. Her plea for help was heard by several men, who paused their prayers to chase the thief but were unsuccessful,” he told Harian Metro.

The thief, who was seen on the mosque’s CCTV cameras, made off with the victim’s handbag containing jewellery and RM3,000 cash for a total of about RM20,000.

CCTV footage showed the thief had initially tried to steal the handbag of a woman in the back row but was thwarted when its owner covered the bag, said Muhamad Lokman.

The thief then decided to move up two rows to steal the elderly woman’s handbag.

“What I am disappointed with most is that such a thing is happening in our place of worship, whereas other places of worship do not face this problem,” said the imam.

The elderly woman said she brought the cash and jewellery to the mosque as she was afraid of leaving them at home unattended.



"This is fated, and there's a blessing behind it. This episode has not hampered my resolve to come to the mosque, only next time, I won’t be bringing a bag," Harian Metro quoted her as saying.



This is not the first time thieves have stolen from their victims in mosques in Malaysia.

In December, a thief was caught on camera as he leapt over a congregation of women performing their morning prayers before stealing a purse containing RM60 and a mobile phone, according to local media reports.