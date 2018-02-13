Mount Agung erupts again after weeks at 'rest'

JAKARTA: Volcanic Mount Agung in Bali erupted again on Tuesday (Feb 13) after being in a state of ‘rest’ for several weeks.



The last eruption was on Jan 2.



According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management, the latest eruption, at 11.49am local time, emitted a thick plume of smoke and ash cloud as high as 1,500 metres.



Gempa letusan Gunung Agung terjadi pada 13/2/2018 pukul 11:49 WITA dengan tinggi kolom asap dan abu 1500 meter di atas puncak. Status Siaga (level 3). Zona berbahaya di dalam radius 4 km dari puncak kawah. Sebanyak 15.445 orang masih mengungsi tersebar di 146 titik pengungsian. pic.twitter.com/7Ga1oRofzu — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) February 13, 2018

The status of the volcanic eruptions is still in Level III (Standby) after it was lowered from Level IV (Hazardous) last Saturday.



Local authorities ordered the public not to carry out any activity within a 4km radius of the crater.



Business was as usual at the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, which was shuttered for at least three consecutive days in November due to high activity from the volcano.