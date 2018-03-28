Aung San Suu Kyi loyalist Win Myint elected president of Myanmar
YANGON: Myanmar's Parliament on Wednesday (Mar 28) elected Win Myint as the country's next president.
The long-serving member of Myanmar's ruling party is loyal to de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Win received 403 out of 636 voted by MPs who cast their ballots. His two opponents, Henry Van Thio and Myint Swe, received 18 and 211 votes respectively.
Win Myint comes from Myanmar's southern agricultural heartland in the Ayeyarwady delta region. He worked as a senior lawyer in the 1980s and took part in the 1988 pro-democracy uprising, later serving three years in an internment camp.