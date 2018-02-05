2 more admitted to Penang hospital after drinking MyCafe white coffee

GEORGETOWN: Two garbage truck drivers were warded at the Penang Hospital on Sunday (Feb 4) after drinking white coffee which left them dizzy and vomiting.

Northeast district police chief Anuar Omar said initial investigations revealed that the coffee was from the same brand consumed by five other individuals who reportedly experienced extreme fatigue and weakness.

“The victims fixed and drank the white coffee at 2.30pm today, after they received the sachets from the Bangladeshi man last Thursday. The duo felt dizzy and vomited 10 minutes later before they were taken to the hospital.

“The Bangladeshi said he found two (large) packs of the coffee in a trash bin. He took one pack and gave the other to the victims,” he said.

The police have asked the supervisor of the garbage truck company to inform the workers to hand over the other coffee pack for the authorities to analyse, he said.

Prior to this, three men and two women were treated at the hospital after experiencing extreme fatigue and weakness while some also fainted after allegedly drinking the coffee between Sunday and Tuesday.

The five, aged 19 to 62, were warded for observation and tests. Three have since been discharged.

The instant durian coffee has been taken off the shelves in Singapore following the reports.

MyCafe has defended the product, calling it "suitable for all" and insisting that the beverage complied with health and food safety requirements. It also said on Friday that the coffee packaging taken from one of the victims was tampered with as it appeared different from the original and was heavier than usual. The company has since filed a police report, it said.

