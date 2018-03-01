PM Najib launches national human rights plan for a ‘kinder Malaysia’

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has launched a long-awaited national action plan to improve and safeguard human rights in the country, a move that Prime Minister Najib Razak says will make for a "kinder Malaysia".

The National Human Rights Action Plan was first approved by cabinet in 2012 but it was formally launched on Thursday, one election later and possibly weeks before the next, with polls due by August.

"When I say Malaysia should strive to be the best and most progressive country in the world, it is not just about income per capita but about our ambitions to see a more just society, a country that's more conscientious, a more compassionate society and a country that is a kinder Malaysia," Mr Najib said at the launch in Putrajaya.

The National Human Rights Action Plan has five key pillars - political and civil rights, socio-economic and cultural rights, the rights of the disabled, indigenous rights as well as complying with Malaysia's international commitments.

The country has faced its fair share of criticism from human rights activists, with Human Rights Watch for instance accusing Prime Minister Najib of strengthening abusive laws and "facilitating a shift to a more conservative and less tolerant approach to Islam".

Civil society groups too have protested against his government for allegedly cracking down on dissent and introducing legislation they say erodes freedom of speech

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Azalina Othman said Mr Najib has shown more commitment to freedom than former prime minister and current opposition leader Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Mr Najib brought up Operation Lalang in his keynote address - a major crackdown on opposition politicians and activists during Dr Mahathir's tenure as prime minister.

"During my time in office, the government has transformed the legal system including through the abolishment of the Internal Security Act, introduced the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012, and it is clear that what we worried could happen in the past such as Ops Lalang won't happen again," he said.

The government will launch an app in April to seek feedback from the public on what can be improved.