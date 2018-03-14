New Zealand diplomat rapped over US politics tweets

A top New Zealand diplomat in Washington was reportedly censured Wednesday over social media posts expressing fears "we will all die" if US President Donald Trump is re-elected.

Caroline Beresford, Wellington's second-ranked diplomat in the US, tweeted "get your shit together" discussing Bernie Sanders-Elizabeth Warren Democratic ticket against Trump in the 2020 election.

"Please get your shit together or we will all die," she wrote in tweets, since deleted, later adding: "They've learned nothing."

Sanders and Warren are a liberal dream team but pundits would expect them to struggle against Trump's right-wing populism in the next presidential race.

New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) told stuff.co.nz it "does not in any way endorse the content or tone of the tweets."

It said Beresford's tweets were prompting "appropriate action".

