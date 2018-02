BALIK PULAU, Penang: A newborn baby boy was found abandoned in some bushes near a house in Lintang Nelayan Kuala Sungai Pinang on Sunday (Feb 4).

Barat Daya police chief, Supt A. Anbalagan said a 56-year-old man stumbled on the baby who was placed in a black plastic bag.

He said the man alerted the police about 11.40am.

Anbalagan added the boy, weighing 1.9kg, was sent to the Balik Pulau Hospital for examination.