Nine-year-old Malaysian girl dies with severe injuries; father, stepmother arrested

PORT DICKSON: A nine-year-old girl died after sustaining severe injuries to her internal organs, and her father and stepmother have been detained by the police who are investigating the case as a murder.

Port Dickson police chief Supt Zainudin Ahmad said the girl was found unconscious by her father at her family's residence in Lukut, Port Dickson, on Wednesday night (Jan 31).

She died on the way to a hospital.



“After allegedly failed attempts of CPR, the victim was brought to the hospital. When the victim reached the hospital at 12.30am, she was pronounced dead by the medical official," Supt Zainudin said.

“In the initial examination, the child's body was found to be covered with bruises, while the results of the autopsy conducted revealed that she had suffered severe injuries to her internal organs. She had injured kidneys and torn intestines, while both her ribs were believed to have been fractured due to blunt trauma."

According to the New Straits Times, the father was hauled up by the police in June last year after the girl's mother lodged a report when she found swells and abrasions on her daughter's body.



Advertisement