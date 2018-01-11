No fee hike for new security-enhanced Malaysian passport

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Thursday (Jan 11) that there will not be an additional fee for the new security-enhanced Malaysian passport.

Ahmad Zahid officially launched the new travel document at the monthly assembly of the Home Ministry in Putrajaya.

“Even though the quality of the passport has improved, there is no increase in the fee for applying for or renewing the Malaysian passport. There is no additional tax or service charge,” he said.

The new version of the passport was introduced on Nov 15 last year.

The current fee for applying for or renewing the passport is RM200 (S$67).

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Home Minister, said the sophisticated security features would prevent forgery and misuse.

The new security features include a polycarbonate biodata page with a chip and a passport authenticity verification feature that can only be detected through ultraviolet light.