No GST hike, pledges Malaysian PM Najib

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Wednesday (Jan 24) that the government does not plan to raise the country's Goods and Services Tax (GST).

"I give my assurance the government has no plans to hike the GST rate," Najib was cited as saying in the Malaysiakini.

Speaking at the 36th World Customs Day 2018 celebration in Putrajaya, Najib said that GST collection for 2017 was RM44 billion (US$11.2 billion), compared with RM41 billion in 2016.

He also said that the tax could save the country during an economic downturn, and that it was introduced not to be a burden to people, but provide a platform to strengthen the financial resources of the government.

He said the government could fulfill the aspirations of the people and carry out public programmes if it had stable and growing financial resources.

"Without the GST, we would not have been confident of making the special payments to civil servants. (Without the GST), who knows, we may have succumbed to the recession,” he said.

Najib had announced a special payment of RM1,500 - to be paid in two separate payouts - for 1.6 million civil servants in the country last October as he delivered his budget speech in parliament.

Malaysia's 6 per cent GST rate was introduced in April 2015.