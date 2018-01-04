North Korea missile may have hit city near Pyongyang after failed test last year: Report

SEOUL: A North Korean test ballistic missile launched last year may have ended up hitting a populated city not far from Pyongyang, according to a report by news magazine The Diplomat on Wednesday (Jan 3).

In late April 2017, Pyongyang launched a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile that failed minutes after launch. The South Korean military said the missile reached an altitude of 71 kilometres (44 miles) before disintegrating, but it was not known where the debris fell.

But using satellite imagery and photo comparisons, The Diplomat determined that the missile was launched from Pukchang Airfield, before it flew about 39km (24 miles) to the northeast where it crashed into a complex of industrial or agricultural buildings in the city of Tokchon, located about two hours away from Pyongyang.

The report said that due to the nature of the Hwasong-12 missiles, which contain highly volatile fuel, the crash could have resulted in a massive explosion. The Diplomat said that it was impossible to determine if there were any casualties, though the time of day and the location of the impact site meant the death toll was unlikely to be high, if any.

The report also noted that due to the Tokchon facility’s close proximity to what appear to be residential and commercial buildings, a slight difference in the missile’s trajectory could have led to a disaster.

Since August 2017, North Korea has started launching ballistic missiles over Japanese territory, including one that flew over Hokkaido before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean about 3,700km away from it its launch site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, The Diplomat report warned that should a future North Korean missile flying over Japan fail at the wrong time, the missile’s trajectory and subsequent impact could be seen as an attack on Japan, rocketing tensions and sparking a crisis.