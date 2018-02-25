North Korea open to talks with the US: South Korea's presidential office

SEOUL: Members of a high-level North Korean delegation visiting South Korea for the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics said North Korea was open to talks with the United States, the South's presidential office said on Sunday (Feb 25).

In a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in an undisclosed location in Pyeongchang, the North's delegation also said developments in relations between the two Koreas and those between North Korea and the United States should go hand in hand, said the Blue House in a statement.