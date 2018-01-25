North Korea sends rare announcement to all Koreans and calls for unification

Asia Pacific

North Korea sends rare announcement to all Koreans and calls for unification

North Korea sent a rare announcement addressed to "all Koreans at home and abroad" on Thursday, saying they should make a "breakthrough" for unification without the help of other countries, its state media said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts as people applaud during his visit to the newly-remodeled Pyongyang Teacher Training College, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on January 17, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS

It said all Koreans should "promote contact, travel, cooperation between North and South Korea" while adding Pyongyang will "smash" all challenges against reunification of the Korean peninsula.

(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Source: Reuters

