North Korea, South Korea agree to hold military talks: Joint statement

SEOUL: North and South Korea agreed to hold military talks, a joint statement said after the two Koreas engaged in formal dialogue on Tuesday (Jan 9) for the first time in more than two years.

The rivals agreed to "defuse the current military tension and to hold military talks to address the issue", according to the statement.



North Korea also decided to send a high-ranking delegation and a cheering squad to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea next month, but the head of its delegation in the talks on Tuesday expressed negative sentiment over the mention of denuclearisation during the discussions, the South Korean government said in a statement.