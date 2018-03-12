North Korean "caution" seen in announcing stance on upcoming summits: Seoul

North Korea's silence on its upcoming summits with the United States and South Korea is likely due to caution over organising its stance regarding the meetings, South Korea's Ministry of Unification said on Monday.

SEOUL: North Korea's silence on its upcoming summits with the United States and South Korea is probably due to caution over organising its stance on the meetings, the South said on Monday, as China's leader urged patience.

North Korean media mentioned a visit by a delegation from the South last week, but no coverage has been seen of leader Kim Jong Un's invitation to meet U.S. President Donald Trump or the South Korean president to discuss the future of North Korea's nuclear weapons programme.

"We have not seen nor received an official response from the North Korean regime regarding the North Korea-U.S. summit," Baik Tae-hyun, spokesman for the South's Ministry of Unification, told a regular news conference.

"I feel they're approaching this matter with caution and they need time to organise their stance."

The South Korean officials who took Kim's invitation to Washington are visiting China and Japan this week to update their neighbours on the talks.

South Korea's National Security Office chief, Chung Eui-yong, who led the delegation, heads to Russia on Tuesday after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping, the South Korean president's office said.

In Beijing on Monday, Xi told Chung the Korean peninsula faced an important opportunity for talks.

"At the same time, all sides must exercise patience and be attentive, and show political wisdom, to appropriately face and dispel any problems and interference to resuming the talks process," state media cited Xi as saying.

China looked forward to smooth talks between the two Koreas and between the United States and North Korea and substantive progress in the denuclearisation process and normalisation of ties, Xi added.

Chung expressed thanks for China's role at a meeting earlier with China's top diplomat, State Councillor Yang Jiechi, noting the "active support and contribution from President Xi Jinping and the Chinese government".

Trump agreed to meet Kim Jong Un by the end of May and the two Koreas will hold a summit by the end of April. A venue has not been decided for the North Korea-U.S. summit, while Kim and the South's president, Moon Jae-in, will meet at the truce village of Panmunjom straddling the border of the two Koreas.

Signs of easing tension with North Korea began during the Winter Olympics in South Korea last month, after more than a year or rising tension, and fears of war, over its nuclear weapon and missile tests.

But the developments have been greeted with scepticism in Japan which has warned that "talks for the sake of talks" would be unacceptable.

'REVIEW RIGHTS'

Japan and South Korea agreed that maximum pressure must be maintained on North Korea until it takes concrete action towards addressing concerns about its nuclear weapon and missile programmes, Japan's foreign minister said in Tokyo after talks with South Korean National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon.

The Japanese minister, Taro Kono, declined to say what that concrete action should be or whether Japan had softened its position on action as a prerequisite for talks.

South Korea's presidential Blue House cited Kono as saying the situation on the Korean peninsula was a near "miracle", referring to the breakthrough on talks with the North.

The South Koran intelligence chief is due to meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday.

In Geneva, the U.N. investigator on North Korea said any progress in the nuclear and security dialogue at the summits must be accompanied by talks on human rights violations, including political prison camps.

"Let me urge the DPRK to consolidate this rapprochement with a parallel opening to human rights review," said Tomas Ojea Quintana, U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

"My main message today is that any advancement on the security dialogue should be accompanied by a parallel expansion on the human rights dialogue," he told the world body's Human Rights Council.

The North's official news agency has been lauding efforts to thaw relations with South Korea, but state media have continued to warn the United States and Japan against war-mongering.

Rhetoric in the North's state media has been tame, however, compared with threats last year that North Korea would fire missiles into the vicinity of the U.S. territory of Guam if provoked.

(Reporting by Christine Kim; Additional reporting by Michael Martina, Ben Blanchard and Lusha Zhang in BEIJING; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Robert Birsel)